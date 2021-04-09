With economy opening back up, La. and national businesses looking for employees

“I think you’ve also reached a point where people want to work,” said Andrew Fitzgerald with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “They’ve spent a year watching Netflix and Amazon, and there comes a point where it’s time to get back to life; it’s time to restart your career, wherever that may be. I also think people had the opportunity to get some short-term training. We put on a short-term training guide about midway last year - a class at BRCC or other training providers where you can just take one or two classes and have a new skill and a new job available to you. I think we’re starting to see people look for new employment in new areas, outside from where they were before.”