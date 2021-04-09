Texarkana man arrested after allegedly shooting woman while she was sitting in car with her children

Jimmy Mitchell (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas | April 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 10:41 AM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A Texarkana man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 23-year-old woman while she was sitting in her car with her children.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call about shots being fired in the 700 block of Old Boston Road late the night of Wednesday, April 7. Officers say they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. A short time later, a local emergency room notified police that a 23-year-old woman who had been shot had been dropped off at the hospital by an unknown man.

Detectives learned the woman was sitting in her car with her children when a man identified as Jimmy Mitchell reportedly walked up to the car and they got into an argument. At some point, Mitchell reportedly pulled out a gun and shot her through the windshield, hitting her in the arm. He then reportedly drove her to the hospital and dropped her off. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives issued a felony warrant for Mitchell that same night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He turned himself in Thursday afternoon. He’s currently being held in the Bi-State Jail on a $75,000 bond.

