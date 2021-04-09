Strong line of storms moving through ArkLaTex; damaging wind, large hail are main threats

Much of ArkLaTex under Enhanced to Moderate risk of severe weather

By KSLA Staff | April 9, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 1:42 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Severe weather is moving through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon (April 9) and into the evening and overnight hours.

Starting up during the afternoon and especially continuing Friday evening, we’re tracking strong and severe thunderstorms for the ArkLaTex. The storms Friday afternoon and during the early evening will be more scattered in nature before the main line moves through late Friday evening. The biggest threats with the potential severe weather will be strong winds, along with large hail, but some tornadoes are going to be possible as well.

The main threats are damaging wind and large hail, with a low to medium risk of tornadic activity as well.

