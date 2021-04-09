Slavery reparations resolution tabled at Marshall city council meeting

Citing a long history of slavery in the region, specifically naming Marshall as “one of the largest slave-holding cities in the state of Texas,” and naming the various impacts and harms slavery brought to Africans and their descendants in America, the resolution sought to put several proposals into motion. Section 1 said that, in June of this year, the City of Marshall would officially declare the institution of slavery to be a crime against humanity while also “passing a reparations ordinance.”