Shreveport police investigate shooting, detain possible suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting.
And authorities say they have detained a potential suspect.
The shooting in the 2600 block of West College Street was reported at 6:44 p.m. Thursday, April 8, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police have nine units and there’s one Fire Department unit still on the scene.
It’s the second shooting reported within less than an hour in Shreveport.
Another was reported at 5:52 p.m. on Wisteria Street between Standard Oil Road and Lotus Lane, dispatch records show.
Further details are not yet available.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about these shootings to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
