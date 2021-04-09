SFD investigating early morning fire in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about a fire at an abandoned home on Friday morning.
Crews were called just before 3 a.m. to the 200 block of E. 79th Street in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
According to crews on scene, the fire was under control at 3:11 a.m.
At the scene, crews determined the fire was started by a car near the rear of the abandoned home.
Crews noted that the car was very new.
No utilities were on at the home. No injuries were reported.
