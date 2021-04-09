Medallions stolen from veteran’s headstone

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The search continues for three medallions that were taken right off a military veteran’s headstone.
Zwolle-Ebarb Post 5187 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.
The medallions were taken in March from the grave of Robert Allen “Bob” Goins in Cassel Cemetery on Cassel Loop in the Converse area of Sabine Parish. Goins died in 2017 at the age of 70.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the medallions to call:
- Sabine Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511,
- the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 256-9241, or,
- VFW Post 5187 Commander Walter Korb at (318) 567-2965.
Tips also can be submitted by using the Sheriff’s Office’s app.
