Medallions stolen from veteran’s headstone

Zwolle-Ebarb Post 5187 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of three medallions in March 2021 from the grave of military veteran Robert Allen “Bob” Goins in Cassel Cemetery on Cassel Loop in the Converse area of Sabine Parish. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)