Marshall PD looking for 2 people after alleged chase through Cass Co.

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department is currently looking for two people involved in a police chase they say their officers were in Friday morning.
The incident happened Friday, April 9 around 8 a.m. Marshall police officials say the pursuit started in Cass County and ended in Marshall near West Houston and MLK on a power line right of way. The department is looking for two people who reportedly fled from the vehicle.
Police did not offer a description of the individuals, but say they don’t believe they’re from the Marshall area.
If you have seen someone on foot who appears to have been running through the woods or who is behaving suspiciously, Marshall officials ask that you not approach them and immediately call the Marshall Police Department.
No other details are available at this time.
