Man arrested in connection to double shooting on Singletary Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of his alleged role in a shooting that one man dead and a woman injured.
Michael Riley faces a count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
The shooting took place just after 10 p.m. on April 2 in the 6200 block of Singletary Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries and a 50-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Violent Crimes Investigators were able to identify Michael Riley as the suspect in this double shooting,” reads a news release from the Shreveport Police Department.
Police learned that Riley was already booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a parole violation.
