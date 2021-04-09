At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Wednesday’s storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has determined that storms that moved through on Wednesday produced at least 2 tornadoes in the ArkLaTex.
An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 105 mph tracked through portions of Red River and Bienville parishes in Louisiana. The tornado began about 10 miles west of Hall Summit in Red River Parish. It lifted south of Ringgold in Bienville Parish. The tornado was on the ground for a little more than 13 miles and was 300 yards at it’s widest point.
Details from the National Weather Service (NWS):
“THE TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN ALONG HWY 1 NEAR THE WESTDALE COMMUNITY, SNAPPING AND UPROOTING NUMEROUS TREES ALONG HENRY’S BBQ ST. AS IT CONTINUED EASTWARD. THE TORNADO CROSSED THE RED RIVER BEFORE TAKING A MORE NORTHEASTWARD TRACK, SNAPPING AND UPROOTING NUMEROUS TREES ALONG HWY 515, US HWY 71, STEPHENS RD., BOYETTE RD., AND SALTERS RD. THE TORNADO SNAPPED A FEW MORE TREES BEFORE LIFTING ALONG US HWY 371, JUST NORTH OF WOODARDVILLE.”
A second tornado briefly touched down on the southwest edge of Lake Bistineau in Bossier Parish. It was rated an EF-1 also with peak winds of 100 mph. The tornado was only on the ground .9 miles and about 50 yards across at it’s widest point.
Per the NWS:
“A BRIEF TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN ALONG FAIRVIEW POINT RD., SNAPPING A FEW TREES. IT CONTINUED EASTWARD, LIFTING A SECTION OF ROOFING MATERIAL ON A MOBILE HOME AND SNAPPING LARGE TREE LIMBS NEAR THE PINE COVE MARINA BEFORE LIFTING.”
