Inaugural Bourbon and Barbeque Festival heats up Saturday, April 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River District in downtown Shreveport is going to smell of sweet, tangy barbeque Saturday, April 10, as the first-ever Bourbon and Barbeque Festival kicks off.
The festival begins at 3 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.
Five pitmasters and three bourbon cocktail artists are going to be competing for your vote and a shot at a $1,500 prize.
The barbecue is coming from Big Nate’s BBQ, Hives BBQ, SHV BBQ, Triple J BBQ and Triple T BBQ. The different bourbon-based drinks are being prepared by Bear’s on Fairfield, KRUE Events and Style Bar.
Attendees will have the chance to taste and vote for their favorite drinks and eats.
Live music will also echo throughout the area. The festival will feature the Grammy-award-winning group Rebirth Brass Band.
Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks when not eating and drinking, as well as adhere to other public health guidelines. Guests will be served drinks through table service.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.