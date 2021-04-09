High speed police chase ends in crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A chase that went from Bienville to Webster Parish Friday afternoon ended in a crash, officials say.
The high speed chase reportedly began in Bienville Parish on I-20 W and ended in Webster Parish near I-20 at Highway 532 just outside of Minden.
Officials say it started in Bienville Parish on I-20 W when three unmarked police units tried to pull over a vehicle. The driver did not stop, police say, and the chase began. The suspect’s vehicle reportedly reached speeds of more than 130 mph on the interstate.
The suspects crossed over into Webster Parish and the driver took Exit 53 onto Highway 532.
Officials say weapons were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. One suspect has been taken into custody, while the other has been taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
