Grandmother crashes into home with grandchildren inside

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Louisiana woman faces charges after causing “extensive damage” by crashing a rental car to a rental home on Larkspur Lane in Mountain Home with her grandchildren inside.
Baxter County deputies responded to a call about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, about a vehicle intentionally crashing into a house.
When they arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, Shannon Marie Langevin, 49, of Prairieville, La.
According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said Langevin arrived at the residence intoxicated and was wanting to take her grandchildren with her. She was then escorted outside the home, where witnesses say she got into the car, backed up, and purposely driven the car through two sliding doors.
She faces the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault on a family or household member, (6 counts), Class D Felony
- Aggravated Assault, (2 counts), Class D Felony
- Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, Class C Felony
- Endangering the welfare of a minor, (3 counts), Class A Misdemeanor
- Assault on a family member, 2nd Degree, Class B Misdemeanor
- Driving While Intoxicated
- Refusal of Breath Test
- Reckless Driving
- Driving on a Suspended DL
Langevin was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond, awaiting an April 22 Baxter County Circuit Court date.
