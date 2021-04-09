Funeral arrangements set for mother of 9 killed; trauma specialist says children who witnessed will need counseling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Jalecia Latoria Deray Jennings’ nine children will have to face the unimaginable come Saturday, April 10 when they say their final goodbyes to their mother.
Jennings was shot and killed in a crowded Shreveport parking lot on the evening of Easter Sunday (April 4). No arrests have been made, even though video footage circulating on social media shows there were many witnesses on the scene, including children.
Civil rights lawyer, J. Antonio Florence, is speechless after watching the video circulating on Facebook showing the moments before shots rang out on Hearne Avenue, killing Jennings. Shreveport police officials say this is an ongoing investigation, and they have possession of the video from the altercation.
“These girls are brutally beating each other and people are filming it, laughing. We got to get that out of our hearts,” said Florence.
The Shreveport Police Department says two women got into a fight, and when it got heated, another family member got involved. Officers say the boyfriend of one of the women pulled out a gun and shot Jennings.
Seedlinks Behavior Management CEO Ryan Williams says the first word that comes to mind is trauma. Williams is a trauma inform practitioner and says what happened that night will stay with those who witnessed it, including the young children.
“It will be an extensive memory for them, especially a trauma-filled moment, you know, hearing the gunshot and everything that went on around. What kind of future will they have moving forward?” Williams asked.
Williams adds that extensive therapy may be needed for Jennings’ children.
“It will be a daily exercise. When you wake up in the morning, the first person you will see is your mother, your caretaker, a person who makes you feel comfortable where you are and now you are dealing with young people who may not ever feel safe again,” said Williams. “I would encourage everyone around those children to make them feel safe again and that will be important for their brain development growing up. We know that children who develop correctly from a mental standpoint are likely to complete their education and more likely not to commit crimes. If we can find a way to make these children feel safe and make sure they develop properly, they will have a better chance.”
Jennings’ funeral is under the direction of Precious Memories Mortuary and will be held Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m. The funeral will be at Eden Worship Center, located at 4400 Fairy Ave. in Shreveport.
