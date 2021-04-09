Funeral arrangements set for mother of 9 killed; trauma specialist says children who witnessed will need counseling

“It will be a daily exercise. When you wake up in the morning, the first person you will see is your mother, your caretaker, a person who makes you feel comfortable where you are and now you are dealing with young people who may not ever feel safe again,” said Williams. “I would encourage everyone around those children to make them feel safe again and that will be important for their brain development growing up. We know that children who develop correctly from a mental standpoint are likely to complete their education and more likely not to commit crimes. If we can find a way to make these children feel safe and make sure they develop properly, they will have a better chance.”