Fugitive surrenders after stand-off with police in Hempstead County

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Arkansas State Troopers, a man has been arrested after a five hour stand-off with law enforcement near Hope, Ark.
Flores Reynaldo, 33, of Progreso, Texas, is charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Center.
State troopers were called to the Arkansas Department of Transportation weight station along I-30 in Hempstead County at approximately 9:15 on Thursday, April 8, after Reynaldo barricaded himself inside the sleeper compartment of a commercial carrier tractor-trailer. Officials say Reynaldo was armed with two handguns.
During the weight and inspection process conducted by Arkansas Highway Police, officers learned that Reynaldo was wanted on outstanding felony criminal charges in Texas.
When officers attempted to take Reynaldo into custody, he fled to the truck and refused to exit the vehicle, pointing a gun at one of the officers.
With the help of Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, additional troopers assigned to the state police SWAT and negotiation teams, Reynaldo surrendered to troopers at about 2:15 p.m.
No one was injured during the stand-off.
