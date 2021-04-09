First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather this afternoon and evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! While we have reached the end of the work week we are also tracking another round of severe weather that will be moving through the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening. We are particularly concerned about the potential for damaging winds and large hail, but some tornadoes will be possible as well. These storms will clear out during the overnight hours and behind the storms we are expecting a beautiful weekend ahead for the region. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more rain and thunderstorms for the middle part of next week, but currently we do not expect much in the way of severe weather potential.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you should have a tranquil morning commute into the office. But starting up during the afternoon and especially continuing this evening we are tracking strong and severe thunderstorms for the ArkLaTex. The storms this afternoon and during the early evening will be more scattered in nature before the main line moves through late this evening. The biggest threats with the potential severe weather will be strong winds along with large hail, but some tornadoes are going to be possible as well. So you will want to review your severe weather safety plans before any watches and warnings are issued today. High temperatures this afternoon will likely be in the low 80s.
Once the storms clear out during the overnight hours we are still tracking a beautiful weekend ahead for the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Saturday and then should reach back to around the 80 degree mark on Sunday. We are also expecting partly to mostly sunny skies both days so it will be an excellent opportunity to get outside and take in the great.
As we move into next week we are tracking more April showers and storms ahead for the region. After being mostly dry on Monday showers and storms will move back in on Tuesday and will more than likely last through the middle portion of the week. The good news is that severe weather in this situation currently looks unlikely. High temperatures next week should start off in the low 80s, but will likely fall into the 60s by next Thursday.
In the meantime, please prepare for the severe weather later today! Have a great and safe weekend!
