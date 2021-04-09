First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather this afternoon and evening

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you should have a tranquil morning commute into the office. But starting up during the afternoon and especially continuing this evening we are tracking strong and severe thunderstorms for the ArkLaTex. The storms this afternoon and during the early evening will be more scattered in nature before the main line moves through late this evening. The biggest threats with the potential severe weather will be strong winds along with large hail, but some tornadoes are going to be possible as well. So you will want to review your severe weather safety plans before any watches and warnings are issued today. High temperatures this afternoon will likely be in the low 80s.