First Alert Weather Day! Severe storms continue through tonight

(KSLA) - Strong to severe storms continue through this evening and tonight. There is a significant chance of large hail and strong winds, but even the tornado threat is still present.
By the evening hours, an approaching cold front will spark off another round of showers and storms. Some storms could be severe. There is currently an enhanced and a moderate risk for severe storms for most of the ArkLaTex. That goes up to a level 3 and 4 out of 5. Right now damaging wind gusts and hail look like the main threats. A couple spin-up tornadoes are also possible.
That cold front will push its way south overnight. More storm will be likely until around sunrise Saturday. Strong winds and hail are still the primary threats with the tornado threat following. Intense rainfall is also likely as storms move south. It will be very dangerous to be on the roads if you get caught in these storms due to this heavy rain.
This weekend will go back to dry and sunny weather as we take a break from these storms. Saturday will have more clouds around in the morning, transitioning to more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Sunday will have abundant sunshine with no chance of rain and temperatures getting up to the lower 80s.
Monday should start the week off with a mix of sun and clouds and little to no chance of rain. It should remain dry with just the 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will get up to the lower 80s.
Then from Tuesday to Thursday, there should be scattered showers and storms every day. It’s too far out to tell if there will be any severe weather. However, considering we are in April and this is severe weather season for the ArkLaTex, it is certainly not ruled out of any stronger storms. We will be your First Alert if anything does appear to be severe.
Have a great weekend and stay safe Friday night!
