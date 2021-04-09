Early voting for April 24 election begins April 10 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Early voting for the April 24 election in Louisiana begins Saturday, April 10 and runs through April 17.
Early voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, April 11. Those who want to vote early can do so in-person at their parish Registrar of Voters Officer or at other designated locations.
ELECTION DETAILS
- Five parishes will vote in both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) and local/municipal offices: DeSoto, Jefferson, Morehouse, Sabine, and Winn
- 21 parishes will vote only on state offices (such as United States Representative): Ascension, Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Red River, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Tensas, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and West Carroll
- Two parishes will vote only on local/municipal offices: Calcasieu and Lafourche
- 13 parishes will have proposition elections only: Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Jackson, Livingston, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Vermilion
- 23 parishes will have no elections: Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, and West Feliciana
Voters can use the GeauxVote app to find their early voting location, as well as their Election Day voting site. Users can also view a sample ballot and lots of other election information.
For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.
