Bossier City man arrested for allegedly possessing child porn images

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier Parish has been arrested after allegedly being found with images of child pornography.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Roger Johnson, 26, has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is pending.
This arrest comes just one day after another Bossier City man was arrested on similar charges.
“Our detectives will not let up,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “We know this type of criminal behavior is happening all over our country, but we will not tolerate sexual abuse of children here in Bossier Parish. Our team of detectives are specifically trained with state-of-the-art forensic technology to find and capture these criminals.”
The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are anticipated, officials say.
