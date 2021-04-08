WATCH: Caddo Commission convenes at 3:30 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Commission today is considering a resolution calling for independent, third-party inquiries into any death at a parish-owned facility or property.
The proposal has been put forth by Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson in response to the death March 16 of Caddo Correctional inmate Casey Louis Simpson, 31.
The commission meeting will convene at 3:30 p.m.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening for the latest on the proposal.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.