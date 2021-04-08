Smith Co. law enforcement search continues for missing 5-year-old boy in Arp area

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 5:19 A.M. As of this time, there is no additional information to report on the disappearance of Hayden Wilcox.
Smith County Deputies and additional law enforcement personnel remain on scene continuing the search. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Unit has been on location for several hours as well. At approximately 6:30 am, members of the International Alert Academy will arrive to conduct a search of the area.
This is an ongoing search and investigation involving multiple agencies and resources.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Hayden Wilcox to call (903) 566-6600.
Authorities from multiple agencies across Smith County are searching for a child that went missing Wednesday night in the Arp area.
According to Smith County Sheriff PIO, Sgt. Larry Christian, a 5-year-old boy identified as Hayden Wilcox is being searched for in the area of 22300 CR 251 in Arp. Christian says the call came in from family at 8:52 p.m. but it is unknown how long Hayden has been missing.
Hayden has brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a red and orange shirt with blue jeans.
Responding, in addition to the sheriff’s office, are Arp Police Department, Troup Police Department, Overton Police Department, Texas DPS, and Pct 4 Constable’s Office. Area fire departments have also arrived at the scene, Christian said.
Editor’s note: The child’s name was initially reported as Caden, but was shortly thereafter updated by the sheriff’s office as Hayden. The story has been updated to reflect the correct name.
