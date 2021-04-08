Residents of Shreveport apartment complex speak out on living conditions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black mold, leaky pipes and raw sewage outside of apartments are just some of the things residents of Woodlawn Terrace Apartments say they are dealing with.
Residents say they are scared to speak out about living conditions and fear retaliation by management.
Shreveport photographer Ikron Alexander was asked by residents to take photos around the apartment and he says what he saw was unsanitary and unsafe.
“I understand that not all the tenants are perfect and I understand that management is not all perfect, but people shouldn’t be living like this. People shouldn’t have to walk through raw sewage. They are going to have to come together and figure this out,” said Alexander.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Chandler Watkins speaks more with Alexander and gets a response from apartment management.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.