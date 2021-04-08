Quiet Thursday, but more storms move through Friday

Dry weather and sunshine are back temporarily on Thursday. By Friday another round of rain and storms is expected to move through the ArkLaTex with possible severe weather. We’ll return to quiet weather again in time for the weekend.
Skies will clear the rest of tonight with some patchy fog possible by morning. Temperatures will cool back into the low to mid 50s in most areas. Sunshine and warm temperatures are back on Thursday with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s.
Much of Friday may stay quiet. Clouds will roll back in with just a slight chance of a shower through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s. By Friday evening an approaching cold front will spark off another round of showers and storms. Some storms could be severe. Right now damaging wind gusts and hail look like the main threats.
Dry weather and some sunshine are back just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be only slightly cooler in the 70s to near 80 Saturday and Sunday.
More unsettled weather is possible again next week with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Have a good night!
