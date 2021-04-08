More storm activity expected tonight and Friday

(KSLA) - Some more thunderstorm activity is possible overnight, before more showers and storms arrive Friday. There is the possibility of severe weather during both of these time periods.
This evening will be quite pleasant. There will not be any rain around with limited clouds. Temperatures will be cooling down in the 70s, so it will still be comfortable too. You should be good for any evening plans!
Overnight, the clouds will quickly be on the increase ahead of some storms that will push through. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for areas south of I-30 down to near Natchitoches. This also includes Shreveport. There should be some large hail and maybe some gusty winds, but the tornado threat is very low. By the time we wake up Friday morning, that wave of showers and storms will be gone.
Through much of the day Friday, there will be some off and on rain with a couple storms. I do not expect a washout as it there will be long breaks in between the rain most likely. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s. By Friday evening an approaching cold front will spark off another round of showers and storms. Some storms could be severe. There is currently an enhanced risk for severe storms for most of the ArkLaTex. Right now damaging wind gusts and hail look like the main threats.
This weekend will go back to dry and sunny weather as we take a break from these storms. Saturday will have more clouds around in the morning, transitioning to more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Sunday will have abundant sunshine with no chance of rain and temperatures getting up to the lower 80s.
Monday should start the week off with a mix of sun and clouds and little to no chance of rain. It should remain dry with just the 20% chance of rain. Temperatures will get up to the upper 70s.
Then from Tuesday to Thursday, there should be scattered showers and storms every day. It’s too far out to tell if there will be any severe weather. However, considering we are in April and this is severe weather season for the ArkLaTex, it is certainly not ruled out of any stronger storms. We will be your First Alert if anything does appear to be severe.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.