More storm activity expected tonight and Friday

Through much of the day Friday, there will be some off and on rain with a couple storms. I do not expect a washout as it there will be long breaks in between the rain most likely. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s. By Friday evening an approaching cold front will spark off another round of showers and storms. Some storms could be severe. There is currently an enhanced risk for severe storms for most of the ArkLaTex. Right now damaging wind gusts and hail look like the main threats.