More severe weather likely Friday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After dealing with severe weather Wednesday afternoon including a few tornado warnings we are tracking another possible round of severe weather on the horizon for you Friday night as another front sweeps through the region. These storms will occur much later in the evening compared to what we saw yesterday. Once the storms clear out early Saturday we are tracking a nice weekend for the region before more showers and storms move in next week. While we could see several days of showers and storms the wet weather does not appear severe currently.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you may need the light jacket as temperatures are cooler compared to what we saw Wednesday morning. We are though expecting a much nicer day overall with partly cloudy skies and highs around the 80 degree mark. There is some potential we could see a couple of pop up storms this evening, but the storm environment looks very marginal at this point.
Moving on to your Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking more likely severe weather ahead for the region. After being dry most of the day Friday storms will begin to flare up during the evening hours and eventually will consolidate into a squall line. This squall line will move from the NW to SE through the ArkLaTex before clearing out sometime after midnight on Saturday. In terms of threats, the big ones will be damaging winds as well as large hail. Tornadoes will be possible, but the all important wind shear parameter remains unclear if it will be conducive for tornadic development. Behind the storms our weather should quickly improve Saturday morning and we should see overall a pleasant weekend with partly cloudy skies along with high temperatures that will average in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more wet weather ahead for the region. This is due a frontal boundary that will be stalling out across the region. After a dry Monday showers and storms will begin to develop on Tuesday and will continue through the middle part of the work week. The good news is that right now we don’t see a very conducive environment for strong and severe thunderstorms. Temperatures next week will start off near the 80 degree mark, but the front could drop us back into the 60s towards the end of next week.
In the meantime, you need to prepare for another round of severe weather on the way for Friday. Have a great Thursday!
