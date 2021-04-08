More severe weather likely Friday night

Moving on to your Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking more likely severe weather ahead for the region. After being dry most of the day Friday storms will begin to flare up during the evening hours and eventually will consolidate into a squall line. This squall line will move from the NW to SE through the ArkLaTex before clearing out sometime after midnight on Saturday. In terms of threats, the big ones will be damaging winds as well as large hail. Tornadoes will be possible, but the all important wind shear parameter remains unclear if it will be conducive for tornadic development. Behind the storms our weather should quickly improve Saturday morning and we should see overall a pleasant weekend with partly cloudy skies along with high temperatures that will average in the upper 70s.