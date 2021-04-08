Marshall city council to vote on reparations proposal Thursday, April 8

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A Marshall city council member believes descendants of slaves within the city should receive reparations and an apology.
Marvin Bonner will be proposing a resolution outlining just that during Thursday’s city council meeting.
He represents District 1 for city council and also serves as a member of the NAACP.
“African Americans have been misused and mistreated for years,” Bonner explained. “It’s time for them, at least, to apologize.”
According to federal records, Harrison County had more slaves than any other county in Texas in the 1850s and 1860s. Bonner said much of the area is built on the backs of African Americans.
“[Businesses have] profited off of convenience, off of African Americans’ sweat and blood. Black people died behind slavery and was paid nothing.”
Bonner said he does not have a set amount of money in mind, but believes Black people should be financially compensated.
“It’s apologizing to the point of a financial apology,” he said.
He says he knows everyone will not agree with his proposal, however, he said he is “looking for some compassionate hearts.”
