Man injured in early morning shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting early Thursday morning.
Officers got the call around midnight on April 8 regarding a wounded man on Elmer Lane, in the Lakeside neighborhood.
Police say the shooting took place near Booker T. Washington High School. An unknown person drove up beside the victim and shot him several times through the car door.
That’s when the victim drove himself to the 300 block of Elmer Lane and called family, who sought medical help for him.
Police added that the victim could not give any information that would be helpful to the investigation.
He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. No word on his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
