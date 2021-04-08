Man facing several charges following incident at Shreve City Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars following an incident with police on the morning of Thursday, April, 8
Robert Allen, 31, is charged with two counts of illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of resisting an officer and one count of hit and run.
Just after 8 a.m., Shreveport police officers got information about a man that was possibly wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle was at the Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard.
At the scene, officers attempted to contact the man in the parking lot. However, he immediately ran inside the store, leading officers on a chase.
As the man was running out of the store, he attempted to throw away multiple illegal firearms that were in his possession.
Officers were able to catch him a short distance away from the store in the 2900 block of Knight Street.
Allen was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
