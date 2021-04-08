Man facing several charges following incident at Shreve City Walmart

Man facing several charges following incident at Shreve City Walmart
Robert Allen, 31, is charged with two counts of illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of resisting an officer and one count of hit and run. (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | April 8, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 1:46 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars following an incident with police on the morning of Thursday, April, 8

Just after 8 a.m., Shreveport police officers got information about a man that was possibly wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle was at the Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard.

At the scene, officers attempted to contact the man in the parking lot. However, he immediately ran inside the store, leading officers on a chase.

As the man was running out of the store, he attempted to throw away multiple illegal firearms that were in his possession.

Officers were able to catch him a short distance away from the store in the 2900 block of Knight Street.

Allen was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

