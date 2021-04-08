Louisiana officials speak on potential decriminalization of marijuana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana lawmakers may soon decriminalize marijuana possession in the state and allow parishes to decide whether or not to allow people to grow or sell the drug.
Louisiana House Bill 524 aims to decriminalize marijuana statewide and create a marketplace for distributors.
States across the country are using marijuana to help with tax revenue. This revenue is used to help education, roads and other state needs.
If passed, this would have immediate action on ending marijuana offenses.
According to Rep. Nelson, the tax revenue would get distributed through a 50/50 split with the state and locality of where the marijuana was purchased.
Within the locality, 20% would go toward law enforcement and the rest would go toward locality needs such as roads and education.
Anyone 21 years or older would be allowed to buy up to an ounce of weed a day. This includes people from out of state that are visiting Louisiana.
The bill will be taken up during the next legislative session, which is April 12.
