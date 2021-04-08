‘To know the Lesslie family is to love them.’ Prominent doctor, wife and two grandchildren killed in York Co.

“I cannot begin to describe the heartache and pain Elaine and I are feeling this morning, as we mourn the tragic loss of Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara, and their grandchildren, Adah, and Noah,” Norman said. “Robert and Barbara were close friends of ours. To know the Lesslie family is to love them. Through the decades, they made such an incredible impact on our area and the lives of countless people - more than they could have ever known.”