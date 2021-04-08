‘To know the Lesslie family is to love them.’ Prominent doctor, wife and two grandchildren killed in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, was among five people killed in a shooting at a home in York County Wednesday.
Lesslie’s wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, and two grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, were also killed. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, all four were found in a bedroom of the home with gunshot wounds.
A fifth victim, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, from Gaston County, was working at the home when he was fatally shot, according to the York County coroner’s office. A sixth person who was reportedly working with Lewis, identified as Robert Shook, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Marshall Road. The shooting led to an hours-long search for what officers called an “armed and dangerous” suspect. Police later said that suspect, identified as former NFL pro Phillip Adams, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at another home on Marshall Road.
Robert Lesslie was a well-known doctor and author who wrote several books related to medicine. He founded the Riverview Medical Center and Riverview House Calls/Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care.
By Thursday afternoon, a memorial was forming at Riverview Family Medicine and Urgent Care where Dr. Lesslie practiced. Community members dropped off flowers at the business, which officials said would be closed Thursday in light of the tragedy.
Dr. Lesslie and his wife, Barbara, were married for at least 40 years. Barbara Lesslie and their two grandchildren were among the five people who were killed in the shooting.
Trent Faris, with the York County Sheriff’s Office, said he personally knew Dr. Lesslie and was shocked about the news.
“We are shocked that this type of incident happened here... This is a very tragic situation,” Faris said. “I’ve lived in Rock Hill my whole life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor. A lot of people know doctor Lesslie.”
During a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Dr. Lesslie was a “pillar in this community.”
Winthrop University President George Hynd said the Winthrop community is deeply saddened by the mass shooting. “Dr. Robert Lesslie was, for more than 25 years, our supervising physician/medical director here at Winthrop,” Hynd said. “I personally will be forever grateful to him for the advice and counsel he provided to our COVID-19 response team as we opened the campus last fall to residential living and learning.”
S.C. Representative Ralph Norman released a statement about the tragic news, saying he and his wife were friends with the Robert and Barbara Lesslie.
“I cannot begin to describe the heartache and pain Elaine and I are feeling this morning, as we mourn the tragic loss of Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara, and their grandchildren, Adah, and Noah,” Norman said. “Robert and Barbara were close friends of ours. To know the Lesslie family is to love them. Through the decades, they made such an incredible impact on our area and the lives of countless people - more than they could have ever known.”
Norman continued, “It is impossible to imagine the grief that the extended Lesslie family must be feeling, including and especially their adult children. Please join me in lifting them up in prayers, and wrapping them in the same love and support they’ve shown many of us over the years.”
S.C. Governor Henry McMaster released a statement, calling the killings “Tragic and heartbreaking.”
Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting or confirmed any possible connection between the Lesslie family and Adams.
“None of us can figure out why,” Faris said.
A person who spoke to the Associated Press on a condition of anonymity, said Adams’ parents live near the doctor’s home in Rock Hill, and that he had been treated by the doctor.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there is “no indication” there was a doctor/patient relationship between the two.
