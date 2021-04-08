Investigation continues into incident that left mother of nine dead on Easter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A mother of nine children was shot and killed in a crowded Shreveport parking lot on the evening of Easter Sunday.
Four days later and no arrests have been made even though video footage shows there were many witnesses on the scene.
The Shreveport Police Department say two women got in a fight and when it got heated, another family member got involved. Officers say the boyfriend of one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
Civil rights lawyer J. Antonio Florence is speechless after watching the video circulating on Facebook showing moments before shots rang out on Hearne Avenue, later claiming the life of the mother of nine.
Shreveport police are now aware of that video and have it in possession.
