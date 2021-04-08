“A feel good project:” Hundreds coming together to clean up Shreveport on April 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The city of Shreveport will be getting some much-needed tender loving care this Saturday, April 10, as groups of volunteers pick up trash left in different neighborhoods.
Shreveport Green, alongside the City of Shreveport, will hold the LoveShreveport Citywide Cleanup, an annual act of service that results in literally tons of trash being collected.
The cleanup runs from 8 a.m. until noon. Volunteers receive trash bags, gloves and a t-shirt. Due to the pandemic, volunteers are asked to mask up and keep a safe distance from one another.
Donna Curtis, executive director of Shreveport Green, said watching people gather to make the city just a bit cleaner not only benefits the community — but, also the volunteers.
“It is a feel-good project, it’s a wonderful way for people to get together and do something good for the community,” explained Curtis. “Anytime you do community service and you’re outside, that’s a double whammy to increase how you feel about yourself and how you feel about the community.”
Curtis said she predicts around three to four tons worth of trash will ultimately be collected this week, a statistic she said is not atypical during these cleanups.
“We are going to be concentrating our efforts on Hearne Avenue, Jewella, Southern Avenue, Pines Road, the downtown area,” Curtis said.
Curtis said around 650 volunteers are signed up to lend a hand this weekend, which is actually a drop in participation from previous years. Nonetheless, consider the pandemic is still present, Shreveport Green is grateful for the assistance.
“When I put a pencil to the number of hours that are contributed, it’s about 40 to 50 thousand dollars to the city,” Curtis said. “It’s a huge financial help and it’s a huge help just with the city itself with the manpower.”
