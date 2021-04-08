BPSO warns of phone scams requesting payment to avoid jail time

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scam phone calls requesting payment to avoid jail time.
BPSO says residents are receiving calls from people claiming there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer tells the person to purchase a pre-paid debit card to avoid being arrested.
“This is nonsense and not the way the Sheriff’s Office operates,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “It’s so unfortunate that scammers continue to prey on the fear of folks with the threat of jail time. Our deputies are not going to call you to say you owe money and tell you to send it in.”
BPSO has a few safety tips to pass along:
- If you receive a phone call from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement officer and someone says you owe money to keep from going to jail, please ask for their name and where they are calling. Then tell them you will call them back; instead, call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or your local law enforcement agency and report the scam.
- Never pay anything over the phone unless you initiated the phone call and you are confident in the transaction and business or person with whom you are dealing.
- Remember, like with other types of scams (someone calling to say you’ve won the sweepstakes or a new car…and all you have to do is pay a small processing fee), if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
If you have any questions about a criminal warrant, you can contact the Warrants Division at 318-965-3433.
If you want to check on any outstanding fines, court fees, probation fees or property taxes, call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Civil Department at 318-965-3400.
Any scams or any other crimes can be reported at any time to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.
