Blaze destroys ArkLaTex wedding venue

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A blaze destroyed an ArkLaTex wedding venue.
The fire occurred the afternoon of Wednesday, April 7 at Azalee Plantation in the 2000 block of Harold Montgomery Road in the Webster Parish village of Doyline.
Webster Fire District 3 reports that no one was injured.
As for the cause of the fire, that’s still under investigation at this time.
Authorities have “no idea at this time where it started” in the structure, according to the Fire Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.-
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.