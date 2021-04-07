LIST: Preparing for a First Alert Weather Day

(KSLA) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day with a cold front moving through during the afternoon hours, bringing rain and storms.
Some of these storms could be strong and possibly severe, and a tornado cannot be ruled out, which is why being prepared in advance is important.
According to the National Weather Service, April is also the most active month for tornadoes for the ArkLaTex.
Here is how you can be ready when the storms arrive:
- Pack a bag or tub with the following items:
- Bottled water
- Non-perishable foods
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Personal hygiene supplies
- Whistle to signal for help
- Cash
- Important documents
- Fire extinguisher
- Change of clothes
- Mobile phone charger
- KSLA First Alert Weather app
Make sure you store your emergency kit in an easily accessible place or in a storm shelter if you have one. Of course, if you find yourself in an emergency, call 911 right away.
Make sure you stay close to the KSLA First Alert Weather team as they track these storms throughout the rest of the day.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.