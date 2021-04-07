Shreveport activists say watching Chauvin trial hits close to home

“Watching the trial shows me we haven’t gotten far at all,” Peoples said. “We are really back 50 years. I understand that George Floyd triggers a lot of people, but we have so many George Floyds on the plantation called Shreveport. This fight that we are fighting we are going to have to fight together. We are fighting a systemic problem that destroys all of us regardless of what color you are. Most people say it’s a Black thing but I think it’s a systemic thing that’s going on in the U.S. As I watched the officer stood on his neck for over 9 minutes, the smirk on is face, it triggered me. I had to make myself watch the trial. We need justice. Without justice there is no peace.”