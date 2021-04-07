Severe storms roll across parts of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of the ArkLaTex.
And most areas remain under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, which is a First Alert Weather Day.
At this point, no significant damage and no sizable weather-related power outages have been reported.
AEP/SWEPCO is reporting 398 customer power outages in its service area.
The bulk of those — 237 — are in Louisiana, and primarily in Red River Parish, where 136 customers along Jackson Avenue and Red Oak Road south of Coushatta lost power at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, , according to the utility’s outage map. AEP/SWEPCO expects to have their lights back on by 6:30 p.m. the same day.
Earlier in Caddo Parish, service to about 213 customers in an area immediately north of the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport was interrupted at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 but was restored sometime Wednesday afternoon, according to the utility’s outage map.
Smaller outages also occurred about the time severe thunderstorms moved across the area Wednesday afternoon.
