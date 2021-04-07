Mayor Perkins accepts My Brother’s Keeper challenge to address opportunity gaps faced by boys, young men of color

“Mayor Perkins’ decision to accept the My Brother’s Keeper Challenge is a clear indicator of his commitment to address the persistent opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color in the City of Shreveport,” said Carla Burgos, director of special initiatives for the Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNL). “His decision will aid young people in reaching their full potential. Step Forward is excited to partner with area leaders to build a community that is intentional about meeting the complicated needs of the children and youth in our great city.”