Mayor Perkins accepts My Brother’s Keeper challenge to address opportunity gaps faced by boys, young men of color

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is accepting a call to action issued by former President Barack Obama for communities to enact sustainable change through policies and partnerships to address opportunity gaps that boys and young men of color face in the U.S.
The challenge is called the My Brother’s Keeper initiative.
“I’ve long supported this program and when I entered office, I assigned staff to work with the already existing local My Brother’s Keeper’s initiative,” said Mayor Perkins. “Now that this group is revamping its efforts, I want to continue my support of this program. A strategic plan to support our youth and deter them from violence is exactly what we need at this time.”
Mayor Perkins says he wants to:
- Prevent youth violence and provide second chances
- Improve access to jobs and valuable work experience
- Ensure all children enter kindergarten prepared to succeed
Mayor Perkins says the city will partner with Step Forward to achieve these goals.
The organization will work with community leaders in Shreveport to use data to address obstacles faced by children of color and those living in poverty. Step Forward and its partners will use this information to make positive changes in the city, the mayor’s office says.
“Mayor Perkins’ decision to accept the My Brother’s Keeper Challenge is a clear indicator of his commitment to address the persistent opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color in the City of Shreveport,” said Carla Burgos, director of special initiatives for the Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNL). “His decision will aid young people in reaching their full potential. Step Forward is excited to partner with area leaders to build a community that is intentional about meeting the complicated needs of the children and youth in our great city.”
