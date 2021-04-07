Man to serve 5 years for propositioning minor online in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Cleburn man who was arrested in 2020 and booked into the Gregg County Jail.
John Ren Crisp, 50, in a plea agreement reached on Wednesday, was sentenced to serve five years in prison for online solicitation of a minor, according to Gregg County judicial records.
Investigators said that Crisp logged into a website to chat with a minor on more than one occasion in 2019. He began chatting with a person posing as a 15-year-old. The arrest affidavit stated that Crisp asked for pictures from, and sent inappropriate pictures of himself to, the “minor,” who was actually a DPS peace officer working as a special agent in the Criminal Investigation Division.
According to the affidavit, Crisp also tried to make arrangements to meet the minor in person.
Instead, he was arrested on Dec. 9 and booked into the Gregg County Jail. He was released the same day.
On Wednesday, April 7, a plea agreement was reached, according to Gregg County judicial records. He has been sentenced to five years imprisonment.
