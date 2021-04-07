Longview couple accused of having meth, toddler on motel room floor

According to Brandon Thornton, public information officer for the Longview Police Department, officers were called to the Studio 6 Motel on State Highway 31 regarding a reported disturbance. Stephen Hewitt, 27, and Kaylyn Jackson, 30, both of Longview, were found in the room arguing with each other. After officers made contact and investigation commenced, Thornton said a small, clear plastic baggie was found on the floor. It is believed the baggie contained methamphetamines, but Thornton said testing is needed to confirm.