Longview couple accused of having meth, toddler on motel room floor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested for allegedly endangering a child Sunday night at a Longview hotel.
According to Brandon Thornton, public information officer for the Longview Police Department, officers were called to the Studio 6 Motel on State Highway 31 regarding a reported disturbance. Stephen Hewitt, 27, and Kaylyn Jackson, 30, both of Longview, were found in the room arguing with each other. After officers made contact and investigation commenced, Thornton said a small, clear plastic baggie was found on the floor. It is believed the baggie contained methamphetamines, but Thornton said testing is needed to confirm.
Jackson and Hewitt were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and endangerment of a child. The latter charge was given due to the presence of a three-year-old child in the room with the suspected narcotics within easy reach.
