First female police chief receives badge in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Arkansas’ new police Chief Kristi Bennett received her badge on Wednesday, April 7, during a special recognition ceremony.
We first made you aware of Bennett’s appointment as police chief last month. Today members of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, along with Bennett’s husband, decided to sponsor today’s event to show their appreciation to the first female police chief for the department.
For the last seven months, Bennett served as acting chief before being pinned as the permanent chief.
“It’s overwhelming, absolutely overwhelmingly the love and support that I have seen from this community and within our agency. I’m very blessed to be part of the TAPD,” said Bennett.
Chief Bennett replaces Bob Harrison who retired after serving over 30 years with the department.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.