First Alert Weather Day: Strong and severe storms possible today

(KSLA) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to a cold front moving through the ArkLaTex this afternoon. These storms may become severe and produce damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadoes.
The ArkLaTex is now under a TORNADO WATCH until 8pm tonight. Parts of east Texas and Arkansas north of I-30 are under a Slight risk (2/5) with Northwest Louisiana and Arkansas south of I-30 under an Enhanced risk (3/5). We encourage folks not to get too caught up in which risk category they are in but to remain prepared for all modes of severe weather.
Timing: From early afternoon until around 2 and 3pm a line of thunderstorms will be from east Texas towards Arkansas and Louisiana. This will likely make it into NW LA around the late afternoon hours and push out of the ArkLaTex during the late evening hours tonight.
Overnight tonight, temperatures drop into the 50s with all of the severe threat off to our east.
Thursday: starting off dry with temperatures in the low 50s. Most of the day will remain dry with sunny skies with highs in the low 80s, but rain and storms will be possible again Thursday evening. Right now there is a Marginal risk with an isolated threat for hail.
Friday: A cloudier day with morning temperatures in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. Another threat for severe weather is back for the afternoon and evening hours. Right now there’s a SLIGHT over all of the area. Large hail and damaging winds remains the main concern with a lower concern for an isolated tornado. When and if timing and impacts change we’ll give you the first alert!
Stay weather aware and have a great day!
