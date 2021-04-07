First Alert Weather Day: Severe Risk this afternoon and evening

In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to prepare for some severe weather this afternoon. This will be associated with a front that will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex. The timing on these storms will be from 2PM through 8PM tonight. The primary threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and the threat for a few isolated tornadoes as well. If you live in a mobile home and a Tornado Watch is issued for your area you need to think about a safe place can evacuate to as you are the most vulnerable to tornado damage. Highs temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s.