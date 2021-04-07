First Alert Weather Day: Severe Risk this afternoon and evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking the potential for severe weather across ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening associated with a front and we have declared a First Alert Weather Day because of it. Storms will roll through the viewing area during the afternoon and evening hours. We are also tracking the potential for more strong storms Friday afternoon and evening as well. Your weekend forecast is currently looking dry, but more storms appear possible towards the middle of next week.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to prepare for some severe weather this afternoon. This will be associated with a front that will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex. The timing on these storms will be from 2PM through 8PM tonight. The primary threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and the threat for a few isolated tornadoes as well. If you live in a mobile home and a Tornado Watch is issued for your area you need to think about a safe place can evacuate to as you are the most vulnerable to tornado damage. Highs temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s.
As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking sunny weather on Thursday followed by another round of potential severe weather on Friday. This next round of strong storms will again start up during the afternoon hours and continue through the evening with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes being the threats once again for the region. Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with highs near the 80 degree mark, especially on Thursday.
As we move through your weekend and into next week we are tracking more chances for rain and thunderstorms. Not so much over the weekend thankfully, but by the time we get to next week the storm clouds will be back on the horizon for the ArkLaTex. Tuesday and Wednesday we are already watching another weather system that could roll through the viewing area and bring more storms into the ArkLaTex. We are not tracking any major cooldown over the next week as temperatures should at least be in the mid-70s.
As for your Wednesday, please prepare for the potential severe weather! Have a great Wednesday and be safe!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.