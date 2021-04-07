DPSO seeking information on vehicle crash into residence

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle crashed into a residence on April 4 at approximately 11:16 p.m.
Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on Jacob’s Street in Mansfield when for unknown reasons it left the roadway. The vehicle then crossed over West Street and crashed into a residence near the 700 block of Jacob’s Street.
Upon arrival, Mansfield police officers determined that the vehicle had left the scene but had caused moderate damage to the residence.
A brick wall to the carport had been impacted which caused the brick to shift several inches. The collision bent supporting poles of the roof causing the carport to become unstable.
Detectives with MPD reached out to DPSO seeking assistance in sharing information about this incident.
Any information that can be provided, in addition to what has been collected regarding the vehicle involved, or the driver, can receive up to a $1,000 through Crime Stoppers if the information leads to the identification and/or arrest of the subject.
To submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers you may use www.P3Tips.com, or you can call 1-800-505-7867.
