CDC: 80% of teachers, school staff, childcare workers have had at least a dose of vaccine

(KSLA) - A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 80 percent of teachers, school staff and childcare workers have had at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The report, released on Tuesday, April 7, revealed two million people from this group were vaccinated through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, while five to six million others through state programs during the month of March.
The CDC, alongside other federal and private partners, surveyed PreK-12 teachers, school staff, and childcare workers throughout March. Thirteen-thousand responses from education staff and 40 thousand responses from childcare workers were received.
“Our push to ensure that teachers, school staff and childcare workers were vaccinated during March has paid off and paved the way for safer in-person learning,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, in the report. “CDC will build on the success of this program and work with our partners to continue expanding our vaccination efforts, as we work to ensure confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.”
According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, over 834 thousand people are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, while over two million doses have been administered.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports nearly 478 thousand people fully vaccinated, while 357 thousand others are partially protected.
In Texas, more than 4.7 million individuals are vaccinated, while over 12 million doses have been placed in arms.
