Willis-Knighton announces changes to visitor policy in labor & delivery area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System has announced changes to its visitor policy for labor and delivery patients.
Like many other healthcare facilities in the nation and the world, Willis-Knighton made changes to its visitation policies in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as of Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the health system is allowing labor and delivery patients to have two visitors.
This policy applies to labor and delivery patients at WK Pierremont Health Center, WK South, and the Center for Women’s Health and WK Bossier Health Center. Visitor screening practices remain in effect. Social distancing and masking policies remain in place as well.
