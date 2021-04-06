Remains found following blaze at mobile home; fire remains under investigation

DUBBERLY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to learn more about a fatal fire on April 3.
Crews with the Heflin Fire Department got the call shortly after 6:30 a.m. to a mobile home fire in the 400 block of Central School Loop in Dubberly.
“Firefighters found the fire in such an advanced state that it had almost burned itself out after consuming the entire structure,” reads a news release.
A man’s remains were found inside the home. Official identification and cause of death are still pending at this time. However, they are believed to be of the 63-year-old owner of the mobile home.
Deputies have been unable to determine where or how the fire started due to extensive damage. A detailed assessment of the scene was done and the investigation continues.
“Deputies learned the victim used the mobile home as a campsite and had been last heard from the evening before,” reads a news release. “When relatives couldn’t reach him by phone Saturday morning, they went to the location and discovered the mobile home burned.”
According to a news release, deputies are unable to confirm if working smoke alarms were in place in the mobile home.
