Warm weather and storm chances

Spring-like warmth stick around the rest of the week, but with it storms and the risk of severe weather will return by midweek and possibly again at the end of the week.
We’ll stay quiet tonight with some clouds moving back in and mild temperatures expected. Lows will fall to around 60 in most areas.
Tuesday will turn out a lot like Monday. Expect to see a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day. We’ll be warm and dry and just a little breezy with a south wind around 15mph. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s during the afternoon.
Our next weather maker arrives on Wednesday with a cold front pushing into the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will develop ahead of the front by afternoon. Some storms could become severe. Read more about the severe risk here. Temperatures will drop slightly, but still be well into the 70s. The chance of rain is 60%.
Much of the day Thursday looks dry, but a few showers or storms may return during the evening hours. Highs will be near 80 again. Rain and storm chances pick back up on Friday with severe weather a possibility again. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Right now the upcoming weekend is looking quiet with highs around 80 and lows near 60.
Have a good night!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.