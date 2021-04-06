Texarkana, Ark. city manager resigns; questions remain as to why

What led up to the abrupt resignation of Dr. Haskin was the question many were asking the city board of directors. Following a closed door session Thursday, April 1, Dr. Haskin, who had been with the city for nearly 20 years, submitted his resignation, which was accepted by a split vote of the board. Now, some citizens want to know why. City leaders say they cannot comment since the action was taken in executive session, but that answer was not good enough for some.