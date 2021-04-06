Strong storms push through Wednesday

Friday is when another storm system moves in. This one will be during the evening and overnight hours. It should all come to an end by Saturday morning. For the day on Friday, I have a 40% chance of showers and storms. Just know, more rain will be after sunset. It is too far out to know if this will be severe. We will of course keep you updated as we get closer. Since we are in the middle of severe weather season for the ArkLaTex, I would plan on at least some strong storms.