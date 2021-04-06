Strong storms push through Wednesday

(KSLA) - Wednesday will have a line of showers and storms move through the ArkLaTex. By the afternoon, there could be storms strong enough to be considered severe.
This evening will have a few breaks in the clouds for some sunshine. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Good news is that it will remain dry with no rain. Temperatures will still be warm and hang around in the 70s.
Tonight, any clouds that moved away during the day, will build back up. We will have complete overcast by sunrise Wednesday. There could also be a light shower early in the morning. Through most of the night, it will stay dry. Temperatures will only cool to the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday is when we are expecting our next weather maker. A cold front will be moving in during the afternoon bringing rain and storms. Some storms could be strong and possibly severe. There is a slight risk for the ArkLaTex, which goes up to a level 2 on a scale of 1-5. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out though. We’ll be your First Alert when/if severe weather will strike. The rain should come to an end by nighttime. Temperatures Wednesday will heat up to the mid 70s.
Thursday should be mostly dry. I’m not seeing very much in terms of rain during the day, so I have only a 10% chance of rain. There will be a good mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. At times, we may get a little more sunshine! Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s, depending on how much sunshine we see.
Friday is when another storm system moves in. This one will be during the evening and overnight hours. It should all come to an end by Saturday morning. For the day on Friday, I have a 40% chance of showers and storms. Just know, more rain will be after sunset. It is too far out to know if this will be severe. We will of course keep you updated as we get closer. Since we are in the middle of severe weather season for the ArkLaTex, I would plan on at least some strong storms.
This weekend is looking good so far! There could be a brief shower near sunrise Saturday, but conditions will be improving throughout the day. So, we could see more sunshine in the afternoon. I do expect some clouds to stick around through the afternoon. Still some sunshine will be possible. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will get up to the lower 80s.
So far, Monday and Tuesday look to have more rain and storms. I have the rain chances relatively low for now. These could increase as we get closer. Temperatures will also warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
